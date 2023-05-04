Franklin officer arrested after warrants served for animal cruelty

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin Police Officer was arrested Wednesday after he was served warrants in Logan County.

Ryan Brown, 32, of Russellville, was charged with four counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.

The warrants were served to Brown on Wednesday, according to reports.

The Franklin Police Department indicated that Brown will be “immediately suspended when he reports in on his next regularly scheduled workday,” which is Friday.

Brown will remain suspended without pay during the administrative investigation and pending the outcome of the criminal charges against him, according to reports.

“The Franklin Police Department strongly believes in and advocates for the proper and humane treatment of all animals,” according to a release from the Franklin Police Department. “Franklin Police Department answers animal complaints regularly and works with the Simpson County Animal Shelter and Animal Control.”

The department will also do a separate internal investigation.

“Due to both the pending criminal cases and the internal administrative process, this will be the only statement issued on this matter at this time,” according to a release.

Brown has been employed with the Franklin Police Department for six months, previously serving with the Russellville Police Department.

Brown was taken to the Logan County Jail where he was also released on Wednesday.

No court date has been set yet for this case, according to jail records.

