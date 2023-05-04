Gracie Stump signs her Letter of Intent to cheer at Campbellsville

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gracie Stump of Edmonton, Kentucky signed her letter of intent to join the Campbellsville Cheerleading team.

Though Gracie is a talented cheerleader, her academic endeavors make her a unique find for the school.

Stump completed her Bachelor’s Degree while still in high school as a homeschool student. She was part of a homeschool cooperative program known as “The Academy”, located in Glasgow, Kentucky. Through The Academy and her work at home, Gracie also participated in dual credit, earning her degree in Law and Policy from Liberty University’s online program.

Stump maintained the Dean’s List and a 4.0 gpa through her first college experience and plans to continue seeking academic excellence at Campbellsville University.

She joins head cheerleading coach Vanessa Adkins and the CU Tigers for their 2023-2024 season entering the graduate program where she plans to pursue a Master’s Degree in Social Work.

