Hot Rods fall late to Braves 4-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Caminero tied the game in the top of the sixth for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-12) with a solo home run, but the Rome Braves (10-12) homered in the bottom of the sixth, leading to a 4-3 Braves win on Wednesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Bowling Green plated the first run of the game in the top of the third off Rome starter J.J. Niekro. Jalen Battles worked a leadoff walk and moved up to third on a single by Blake Robertson. Shane Sasaki scored Battles on a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Bob Seymour doubled and went to third on a singled. Dru Baker put runners on the corners with a base hit. Seymour scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Schnell to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Rome fought back against Bowling Green reliever Antonio Jimenez in the bottom of the fourth. Kevin Kilpatrick walked and moved up to second on a throwing error from Jimenez. Drake Baldwin walked and Ignacio Alvarez singled to right, scoring Kilpatrick to make it 2-1. Adam Zebrowski singled to load the bases and Baldwin scored on a ground ball double play from Geraldo Quintero to tie the game 2-2. Jimenez balked to score Alvarez from third and give Rome a 3-2 lead.

The Hot Rods tied the game in the top of the sixth against Braves reliever Daysbel Hernandez. Caminero blasted a solo homer over the right field wall to make it 3-3. Baldwin gave the Braves a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to right. In the ninth, Bowling Green failed to score after Baker and Schnell worked back-to-back lead off walks, falling to Rome 4-3.

Hernandez (1-0) earned the win, striking out two and walking two in 1.2 scoreless frames. Jimenez (0-1) picked up the loss, tossing 4.0 innings while letting up four runs on four hits and four walks. Peyton Williams (2) allowed a walk and a hit in a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Braves play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green is starting Keyshawn Askew (1-2, 4.50), while the Braves send out Daniel Martinez (0-2, 6.39) to the mound.

