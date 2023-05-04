Jon Porter to become principal at James E. Bazzell Middle School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of July 1, Jon Porter will take the reigns as principal at James E. Bazzell Middle School, taking over after the retirement of Principal Melissa Towery.

Porter has served as the middle school’s assistant principal for nine years, and in that time, his coworkers say that he has been an exceptional leader and role model for Allen County students.

Porter hopes that through his leadership, the middle school will continue to set itself apart as a family-oriented school that immerses itself in the Allen County community, and in the lives of its students.

“It’s the little things you say sometimes. You may just walk by a kid and say, ‘Hey, I like that shirt,’ or, ‘Did you get a haircut?’ Sometimes it’s the little things that you notice that make a huge impact,” said Porter.

Porter believes that through positive guidance and leading by example, he can improve on what he says is an already steady foundation within the school.

“To the kids, to hear some type of positive from an adult in their life and somebody like that, it’s a huge deal. And we try to always make a point to be, like I said, as positive, as nurturing, and as family-oriented as possible,” said Porter.

