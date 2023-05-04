Keiran Stockton signs with Blue Raiders football at Lindsey Wilson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow High School senior Keiran Stockton made it official Thursday afternoon by signing his letter of intent to further his education and play football at Lindsey Wilson College.

As a part of the Scotties football program for three years, Stockton rushed for nearly 3,100 yards and totaled 56 touchdowns. He helped lead the team to two District Championship titles (2020, 2021), and a Region Championship in 2021.

Stockton is looking forward to how his success at the high school level will impact a very talented Blue Raiders team who finished the 2022 season with a 10-2 record, and made it to the NAIA National Championship Series Quarterfinals.

”Well John Carter Myers, an old teammate that was here last year, he’s at Georgetown and Lindsey Wilson and Georgetown are rivals. Then I get to room with Javon Clark, wide receiver number 11. Me and him are going to be rooming together, so I’m looking forward to that. I’m hoping just to go up there and do what I could do here. Just be a part of the team and do what they need me to do,” Stockton said.

After Stockton’s speech and hearing affirming words of encouragement from Glasgow football head coach Jeff Garmon, there was hardly a dry eye in the crowd.

Stockton said that he wasn’t expecting to get so emotional, but that goes to show how much the Glasgow community will always mean to him as he continues chasing his dreams at the next level.

”The people. The people is what makes Glasgow great, and it’s just a tight knit community here,” Stockton added. “It just makes you feel warm. Everybody likes you. Everybody loves you. Everybody knows you. It’s kind of a small town and little kids look up to you, and it’s just something that you can’t replicate anywhere else.”

