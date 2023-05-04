Lady Toppers sign forward Caitlin Staley

By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball has signed Caitlin Staley for the 2023-24 season, head coach Greg Collins announced on Thursday. Staley is a 6-foot-3-inch high school senior from Augusta, Georgia.

“We’re so excited to welcome Caitlin and her family to WKU,” said Collins. “Caitlin has played basketball at a high level and won at high level. She fills a need for us at the post position and she’s poised to make an immediate impact on our team. Most importantly, Caitlin is a great young lady who comes from a great family.”

Staley has played at Greenbrier High School the past three seasons and during that time has led the team to a regional championship, three state playoff appearances and a GHSA 5A Elite Eight berth. She was named Region 1-AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 after averaging 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the season.

The forward was a three-time AAAAA All-Region selection and a two-time GHSA Pre and Post Season All-State honoree. She named to the All-East Georgia Team three times. Staley led the state in blocked shots in 2021-22.

Staley plays for head coach Kim Powell-Davis on the Essence Tip Hayes Purple in the Nike EYBL. The team finished in the top five in the Nike EYBL circuit.

