The Mint Gaming Hall preparing for 149th Kentucky Derby

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.” The Kentucky Derby returns to Churchill Downs in Louisville for the 149th year.

Over 150,000 people are anticipated for the big race on Saturday. Although there will not be near as many people at The Mint Gaming Hall, those with The Mint are preparing for quite the crowd in both Franklin and Bowling Green.

“Everybody is a (Kentucky) Derby fan, and a horse fan, on that particular day,” said John Wholihan, director of Marketing at The Mint Gaming Hall.

If you are unable to attend the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, The Mint Gaming Hall might be the closest thing to it.

“People from multiple different states are coming because we are just one of those convenient locations in the mid-south where people can get to, especially if you are not going to Louisville to go to the actual event,” said Wholihan.

Wholihan said The Mint Gaming Hall has quite a bit of business as it is, but there is a larger crowd that is more amped up every year on Derby Day.

“Better racing makes for more bettors who are interested in larger cards with bigger fields of horses, which make for better betting opportunities,” said Wholihan.

Aside from a Mint Julep, a large Derby hat or even betting on which Colt will win the big race, it is not just the Commonwealth that has embraced the sport of horse racing.

“Whether it is the (Kentucky) Derby or just everyday racing, the people of Kentucky and nearby Tennessee are very serious about their love for the horses,” said Wholihan.

Whether people have been betting for their entire lives, or have never once placed a single bet, Wholihan had a few tips for placing a bet at The Mint Gaming Hall.

“Use the friendly staff. They are there selling the mutual tickets, the betting slips if you will. Not the self-serve machine, but the actual tellers who can assist you. You can make those bets early, even as early as Friday. We want to make sure we are accommodating,” said Wholihan.

Coverage for the 149th Kentucky Derby will begin on Saturday, May 6 beginning at noon.

