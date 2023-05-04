Not much rain Friday and Saturday

Some rain on Friday and Saturday, but afternoon storms on Sunday are more likely as the heat builds.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More clouds around tonight as low temperatures drop close to 50. The forecast is looking drier for Friday. There will be a few afternoon showers, with the better chance for wet weather near the KY/TN line during the afternoon. The rain we see will be light.

Weather models are hinting that most of the rain will stay south, with a few afternoon showers for counties along the KY/TN line. (WBKO)

There could be some showers late Friday night into Saturday morning before sunshine tries to increase during the afternoon.

Temperatures get warmer over the weekend, with highs in the 80s Sunday and beyond. A small disturbance will allow for some afternoon showers and storms both Sunday and Monday. Get ready for those hotter and more humid days ahead.

