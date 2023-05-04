Over $60,000 raised, 1,160 bears donated during 2023 Teddy Bear Run

The numbers are in for the 2023 Teddy Bear Run.
By Lauren McCally
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The numbers are in for the 2023 Teddy Bear Run.

This past weekend, the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, an organization that helps children who are victims of child sexual abuse, and Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green partnered to host the Teddy Bear Run.

The event raised over $60,000 with 499 riders participating in the 13-mile ride from the Warren County Justice Center to Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green. In addition, about 1,160 bears were donated to the advocacy center.

Executive Director for BRACAC, Jennifer Bryant, said it was an overall great day to raise awareness about child abuse in the community.

“So many came out and you know, some of them have personal stories of being impacted by child abuse,” she said, “No one wants to talk about child abuse, but we need to because Kentucky ranks fifth in the number of child abuse substantiations in the country...we’ve just come down from first place.”

She also added that this year’s overall donation and participant numbers were a little bit higher than they were in 2022.

“Definitely had a few more riders than last year,” Bryant said “We dealt with a little rain on Saturday, so even with that people came out and decided to help us.”

If you missed the Teddy Bear Run, but would still like to contribute, visit the advocacy center’s website at bracac.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
South Warren High School student, Amogh Patnik, receives a perfect 36 on his ACT as a freshman.
First-generation immigrant, Warren County freshman receives perfect ACT score
Seniors across Warren County Public Schools signed contracts to begin full-time with Scotty's...
Area students hold signing ceremony for their heavy machine operating careers
Kentucky State Police released this photograph Tuesday of a person they believe is connected to...
Police searching for subject who demanded money at Metcalfe County bank
The three were seen putting beer in their cart, then pushing the cart out, without paying for...
Crime Stoppers: Kroger Beer Burglars

Latest News

Over $60,000 raised, 1,160 bears donated during 2023 Teddy Bear Run
Over $60,000 raised, 1,160 bears donated during 2023 Teddy Bear Run
When asked what it was like being one of the youngest market managers in the state, and usually...
Allen County Farmers Market introduces one Kentucky’s youngest managers
Ron Winchell's Bowling Green-born and raised horse Epicenter finished second in the 2022...
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby