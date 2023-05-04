Over $60,000 raised, 1,160 bears donated during 2023 Teddy Bear Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The numbers are in for the 2023 Teddy Bear Run.

This past weekend, the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, an organization that helps children who are victims of child sexual abuse, and Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green partnered to host the Teddy Bear Run.

The event raised over $60,000 with 499 riders participating in the 13-mile ride from the Warren County Justice Center to Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green. In addition, about 1,160 bears were donated to the advocacy center.

Executive Director for BRACAC, Jennifer Bryant, said it was an overall great day to raise awareness about child abuse in the community.

“So many came out and you know, some of them have personal stories of being impacted by child abuse,” she said, “No one wants to talk about child abuse, but we need to because Kentucky ranks fifth in the number of child abuse substantiations in the country...we’ve just come down from first place.”

She also added that this year’s overall donation and participant numbers were a little bit higher than they were in 2022.

“Definitely had a few more riders than last year,” Bryant said “We dealt with a little rain on Saturday, so even with that people came out and decided to help us.”

If you missed the Teddy Bear Run, but would still like to contribute, visit the advocacy center’s website at bracac.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.