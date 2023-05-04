Person listed in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Glasgow
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – At least one person is in critical condition after a motorcycle crashed in Barren County Thursday afternoon.
Glasgow Police Public Information Officer Terry Flatt confirmed to WBKO News that police are reconstructing the scene as of 1:30 p.m.
The crash happened near Exit 8 of the Cumberland Parkway along Veterans Outer Loop. A motorcyclist involved in the crash is in critical condition.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. A ramp toward the parkway is closed for an undetermined amount of time.
