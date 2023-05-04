‘Senior Perspectives’ at Med Center Health offers mental health resources to senior citizens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -’ Senior Perspectives’ is an outpatient program that helps with the unique mental health challenges that senior citizens frequently face, including loss of loved ones, mobility, and independence.

The program includes group therapy, one-on-one sessions with therapists and a psychiatrist, and open dialogues with other seniors.

“I see a lot of frustration with health issues, physical health as well, not being able to walk as well, having more falls, getting really frustrated with not being able to do, physically, what they used to be able to do,” said Andy Tanaro, a program therapist for Med Center Health.

Group therapy during ‘Senior Perspectives’ ensures that clients share their experiences and begin to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

“The transformations you see is really neat to see, usually they’re really shy and they don’t talk, and then all of the sudden they’re just ‘talk talking,’ and, I like to say, we don’t just talk about, in the group, all of the sad things,” said Tanaro. “There’s more to life than sad and worry and depression all the time. We talk about the good things too, and the grandkids, and the kids, and what’s happening this weekend.”

Operating out of Scottsville, Franklin, and Caverna, ‘Senior Perspectives’ offers a free shuttle service within 40 miles of each of the three locations, though there is no obligation to take the shuttle.

“If they wanna drive and bring themselves, that’s fine too. If they don’t have a way to get here, we will pick you up, we will take you home, and we will give you a free lunch to take home with you,” said Tanaro.

The program offers medical education on the benefits of proper diet and exercise, as well as education on physical changes and what it means to live with the effects of aging.

“We have patients that come in with a lot of health issues, and some people that get diagnoses and they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what’s going on,’ or, ‘I don’t know why this is happening, even though my doctor or nurse practitioner explained it to me, I had a lot going on in my mind at that time and it didn’t register,” said Gwen Hutchison, a program RN at Med Center.

Much of the group therapy focuses heavily on mental health, though the program also stresses the relationship between physical and mental health.

“Mental health and physical health kind of work hand in hand. If you’re not well physically, it’s gonna harm you mentally. If you’re not well mentally, it can kind of rub off and manifest itself physically,” said Hutchison.

The program accepts Medicare Part B, and being a part of ‘Senior Perspectives’ does not mean that a client needs to change their regular doctor or primary care physician. The program is meant to supplement any care that the client already receives, and the psychiatrist on hand will work with an individual’s current doctor.

Those interested in the program are encouraged to call (270) 598-4920 for more details or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.