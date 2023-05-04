SKYCTC to honor more than 300 candidates at ceremonies May 5

Graduation
Graduation(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) will honor more than 300 candidates receiving more than 1,500 credentials (certificates, diplomas, and degrees) at the College’s Commencement Ceremonies on Friday.

This year’s spring commencement ceremonies will be held at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC).

To accommodate all the graduates, the college will host two ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be held at 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

“We honor each of our graduates for the hard work they put forth to achieve their career goals. We also pay tribute to the family and friends for their great support of the graduates, as well as to the SKYCTC faculty and staff for their commitment to student success,” said SKYCTC President Dr. Phillip Neal

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
The three were seen putting beer in their cart, then pushing the cart out, without paying for...
Crime Stoppers: Kroger Beer Burglars
South Warren High School student, Amogh Patnik, receives a perfect 36 on his ACT as a freshman.
First-generation immigrant, Warren County freshman receives perfect ACT score
Seniors across Warren County Public Schools signed contracts to begin full-time with Scotty's...
Area students hold signing ceremony for their heavy machine operating careers
Ryan Brown
Franklin officer arrested after warrants served for animal cruelty

Latest News

Franklin Police officer arrested in animal cruelty case
Franklin Police officer arrested in animal cruelty case
Ron Winchell's Bowling Green-born and raised horse Epicenter finished second in the 2022...
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby
Ryan Brown
Franklin officer arrested after warrants served for animal cruelty
The numbers are in for the 2023 Teddy Bear Run.
Over $60,000 raised, 1,160 bears donated during 2023 Teddy Bear Run