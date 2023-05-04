SKYCTC to honor more than 300 candidates at ceremonies May 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) will honor more than 300 candidates receiving more than 1,500 credentials (certificates, diplomas, and degrees) at the College’s Commencement Ceremonies on Friday.

This year’s spring commencement ceremonies will be held at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC).

To accommodate all the graduates, the college will host two ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be held at 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

“We honor each of our graduates for the hard work they put forth to achieve their career goals. We also pay tribute to the family and friends for their great support of the graduates, as well as to the SKYCTC faculty and staff for their commitment to student success,” said SKYCTC President Dr. Phillip Neal

