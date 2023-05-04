SKYCTC Nursing Students honored at pinning ceremony
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) honored 36 Practical Nursing students from the Glasgow Campus at the annual nursing pinning ceremony Wednesday at the Cave City Convention Center.
The ceremony marks the PN student’s completion of their Practical Nursing Diploma from the Glasgow Campus.
“We are so pleased that these students have chosen the nursing profession, and we salute them for their perseverance and determination through this challenging program,” said Dr. Angie Harlan, Dean of Allied Health and Nursing at SKYCTC. “They will join a workforce where nurses are in high demand.”
RN students honored in this year’s ceremony were:
Adair County
- Rosaleigh Maulden
Allen County
- Carrie Starks
- Rebekah Westray
Barren County
- Anzley Adwell
- Jennifer Britt
- Haley Bunch
- Crystal Codner
- Karleigh Delk
- Brooke Dilley
- Brianna Goodson
- Kaylyn Hale
- Makayla Irvin
- Zachary Miles
- Lauren Mowrey
- Victoria Pridemore
- Jocelyn Stinson
- Jasmine Sullivan
- Aubrey Woods
Edmonson County
- Jessica Lindsey
Hart County
- Claire Bull
- Clarisse Terry
- Jamie Wease
Metcalfe County
- Faith Givens
Monroe County
- Khloe Byrn
- Allison Davis
- Baylee Ray
Warren County
- Caleb Brown
- Veronica Calix
- Abigail Davis
- Terri DeLaOsa
- Kayla Dyer
- Ashton Howton
- Kelly Mruk
- Desiree Powell
- Alexis Smith
- Raven Thomas
In addition to these recognitions, two SKYCTC students received state-wide awards.
The Kim Nealis Williams Scholarship is given by the Kentucky Council for Practical Nursing in honor of former KCTCS employee Kim Nealis Williams.
The scholarship is available to any Practical Nursing student in the state of Kentucky who submits and a completed application and has a minimum 3.0 GPA.
The Rebecca Forest Scholarship is given by the Kentucky Council for Practical Nursing in memory of former KCTCS employee Rebecca Forest.
The scholarship is available to any Practical Nursing student in the state of Kentucky who submits and a completed application and has a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Awards Presented:
- Golden Bandage Scissors Award – TJ Samson Hospital: Desiree Powell
- TJ Pledge 6 C’s Award -T.J. Samson Hospital: Brianna Goodson
- Ann K. Rogers Nursing Award - Glasgow B&PW Club: Kaylyn Hale
- Mollie Carmon Obstetrical Award: Kelly Mruk
- Barren County Clinical Nursing Award - Barren County Nursing and Rehab: Faith Givens
- NHC Better Way Award Tammi Turner - NHC Healthcare: Crystal Codner
- Dr. Phillip Bale Mental Health Award - Glasgow State Nursing Facility : Carrie Starks
- Signature Health Care of Glasgow Sacred Seven Award: Khloe Byrn
- Dr. Jimmy T. Isenberg Nursing Award: Kaylyn Hale
- Joy Rudenga Memorial Award: Desiree Powell
- Pharmacology Award - KY Practical Nursing Organization: Jessica Lindsey
- Heroic “Hart” Award - Signature Health Care of Hart County: Allison Davis
- Rebecca Forest Scholarship- Kentucky Council of Practical Nursing: Kaylyn Hale
- Kim Nealis Williams Scholarship - Kentucky Council of Practical Nursing: Lauren Mowrey
- Perfect Attendance Award: Haley Bunch, Khloe Byrn, Kaylyn Hale, and Desiree Powell
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has been producing nurses for the region since 1957.
