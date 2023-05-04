SKYCTC Nursing students honored at pinning ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) honored 36 Practical Nursing students from the Glasgow Campus at the annual nursing pinning ceremony Wednesday at the Cave City Convention Center.

The ceremony marks the PN student’s completion of their Practical Nursing Diploma from the Glasgow Campus.

“We are so pleased that these students have chosen the nursing profession, and we salute them for their perseverance and determination through this challenging program,” said Dr. Angie Harlan, Dean of Allied Health and Nursing at SKYCTC. “They will join a workforce where nurses are in high demand.”

RN students honored in this year’s ceremony were:

Adair County

Rosaleigh Maulden

Allen County

Carrie Starks

Rebekah Westray

Barren County

Anzley Adwell

Jennifer Britt

Haley Bunch

Crystal Codner

Karleigh Delk

Brooke Dilley

Brianna Goodson

Kaylyn Hale

Makayla Irvin

Zachary Miles

Lauren Mowrey

Victoria Pridemore

Jocelyn Stinson

Jasmine Sullivan

Aubrey Woods

Edmonson County

Jessica Lindsey

Hart County

Claire Bull

Clarisse Terry

Jamie Wease

Metcalfe County

Faith Givens

Monroe County

Khloe Byrn

Allison Davis

Baylee Ray

Warren County

Caleb Brown

Veronica Calix

Abigail Davis

Terri DeLaOsa

Kayla Dyer

Ashton Howton

Kelly Mruk

Desiree Powell

Alexis Smith

Raven Thomas

In addition to these recognitions, two SKYCTC students received state-wide awards.

The Kim Nealis Williams Scholarship is given by the Kentucky Council for Practical Nursing in honor of former KCTCS employee Kim Nealis Williams.

The scholarship is available to any Practical Nursing student in the state of Kentucky who submits and a completed application and has a minimum 3.0 GPA.

The Rebecca Forest Scholarship is given by the Kentucky Council for Practical Nursing in memory of former KCTCS employee Rebecca Forest.

The scholarship is available to any Practical Nursing student in the state of Kentucky who submits and a completed application and has a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Awards Presented:

Golden Bandage Scissors Award – TJ Samson Hospital: Desiree Powell

TJ Pledge 6 C’s Award -T.J. Samson Hospital: Brianna Goodson

Ann K. Rogers Nursing Award - Glasgow B&PW Club: Kaylyn Hale

Mollie Carmon Obstetrical Award: Kelly Mruk

Barren County Clinical Nursing Award - Barren County Nursing and Rehab: Faith Givens

NHC Better Way Award Tammi Turner - NHC Healthcare: Crystal Codner

Dr. Phillip Bale Mental Health Award - Glasgow State Nursing Facility : Carrie Starks

Signature Health Care of Glasgow Sacred Seven Award: Khloe Byrn

Dr. Jimmy T. Isenberg Nursing Award: Kaylyn Hale

Joy Rudenga Memorial Award: Desiree Powell

Pharmacology Award - KY Practical Nursing Organization: Jessica Lindsey

Heroic “Hart” Award - Signature Health Care of Hart County: Allison Davis

Rebecca Forest Scholarship- Kentucky Council of Practical Nursing: Kaylyn Hale

Kim Nealis Williams Scholarship - Kentucky Council of Practical Nursing: Lauren Mowrey

Perfect Attendance Award: Haley Bunch, Khloe Byrn, Kaylyn Hale, and Desiree Powell

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has been producing nurses for the region since 1957.

