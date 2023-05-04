Two charged with manslaughter after fentanyl overdose

RUSSELVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people are facing charges after an overdose investigation.

The Russellville Police Department and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to an unresponsive female at 127 Glendale Lane in Russellville on April 17.

Upon officers’ arrival, Lindsey Tanner was observed lying on the bedroom floor. Logan County EMS was also on scene who called the Logan County Coroner’s Office.

Tanner was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After an investigation by the South Central Drug Task Force, Logan Lashley, 21, of Russellville, was charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Carfentinil or Fentanyl Derivatives).

According to court records, Lasheeka Shelton, 44, of Russellville, was charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Carfentinil or Fentanyl Derivatives).

Assisting Agencies: Russellville Police Department, Logan County EMS, Logan County Coroner’s Office and the Logan County Burden Barriers.

