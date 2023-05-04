View from the Hill: Ogden Foundation Scholar built confidence at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More than 2800 graduates are being recognized at WKU’s commencement ceremony tonight, including the Ogden Foundation Scholar.

Ogden Foundation Scholar Bridget Beavin of Louisville has some words of wisdom to share with her fellow college students. One, faculty mentors are invaluable and two, challenge yourself every semester.

“When I decided to finally pick things I liked, I started getting into really awesome things,” said Beavin

She says she didn’t have much confidence when she came to WKU but credits a history department game with bringing her out of her shell.

“The way they’re set up, you’re not saying your own words, you’re saying the beliefs of historical characters from the past so it feels a lot easier to say them because you’re like, this isn’t what I think,” said Beavin.

After pivoting from social work to history and political science, Beavin applied for and received a summer internship for a U.S. Representative on Capitol Hill.

“It taught me a lot about myself and also about politics, working with other people you don’t agree with, how to build bridges, and things like that,” said Beavin

Learning to adapt has been a big part of Beavin’s college experience. First, the pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacted two different study-abroad trips.

“I have had to pivot several times but I think it’s also made us all a lot more resilient and flexible, we’re able to adapt to change,” said Beavin.

Finding her own voice has helped Beavin lend it to others. She even helped found the Out in Honors network at Mahurin Honors College.

“I think the point of college, one of the main points, is you get to meet all different types of people with different viewpoints and you get to see wow, this is a world I’ve never really been exposed to heavily. After my first year of college I was like what can I do?” said Beavin.

After taking a gap year, Beavin plans to pursue a doctorate in history, eventually becoming a college professor and possibly entering into politics.

“I want to teach people to challenge the way they think. I want to start conversations. I do want to one day run for office whether it be local or statewide,” she said.

Beavin, who was finally able to study abroad in Italy during the last winter term, says she was shocked to learn she is this year’s Ogden Foundation Scholar.

Tonight’s commencement ceremony is at Houchens LT Smith Stadium followed by all five college recognition ceremonies tomorrow at EA Diddle Arena.

