Warmer Sunshine for Thursday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs are likely to top out in the low 70s today.

Warmer Sunshine for Thursday

The warmer trend is interrupted by clouds and showers on Friday. The better chance for wet weather will be in the afternoon. Clouds and some showers linger into Saturday. Temperatures build into the 80s Sunday and into next week. With the warmer weather comes some scattered showers and storms.

