Barren County Schools’ ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes’ fundraiser set for May 13

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Registration is open for the annual “Walk a Mile in their Shoes” fundraiser for Barren County Schools’ BC Reads & Feeds program.

The fundraiser seeks to help people understand what children and families battling food insecurity go through, said Barren County Schools’ Director of Nutrition Services CheyAnne Fant. The event is slated for Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m.

“We ask people not to eat dinner the night before and not eat breakfast in order to get the feeling of what it’s like to walk a mile in the shoes of a child who eats their last meal at school,” Fant said. “We know one in five students do that.”

Two buses and three vans travel to over 35 different locations to deliver breakfast, lunch and free books for children each summer. School cafeterias in Barren County are also open during the summer months. The annual fundraiser is one way the non-profit funds the effort.

Participants will start the walk at the Veterans Memorial Wall on the corner of South Race Street and South Public Square in Glasgow. The walk will end at First Christian Church at 1100 North Race St, and yogurt parfaits will be provided to walkers.

Click here to sign up for the event. Pre-registration will be held just before the event at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $10.

Questions should be directed to CheyAnne Fant or Sonya Davis at (270) 651-3787.

Families can sign up for meal deliveries for the summer here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.