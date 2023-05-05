Gardner named to C-USA All-Academic Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball pitcher Katie Gardner was selected to the Conference USA Softball All-Academic Team, the league announced Friday. The Hilltoppers’ primary pitcher was honored for her hard work in the classroom and on the field as the award is voted on by each academic advisors from around the conference.

Gardner, a Bowling Green product, have has helped the Hilltoppers to another successful season in program history. The squad enters the final weekend of the regular season with a 27-21 record, which included a 12-8 reading in C-USA action. Receiving the second All-Academic tab of her career, Gardner just completed her first year of graduate school for speech-language pathology after earning her bachelor’s degree in communication disorders in just three years with a 3.75 GPA. The Hilltopper senior balanced her work in the classroom and on the field with time spent interning on campus and volunteering with WKU Best Buddies. Gardner is a three-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree, two-time C-USA Academic Medal recipient, NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete and has spent seven semesters on the WKU Dean’s/President’s List.

The senior owns a 3.28 ERA with a 13-15 record. She’s recorded a save along with 32 starts in 36 appearances. Gardner has tossed 188 innings of work while striking out 175 batters, leading Conference USA, and holding opposing batters to a .231 average.

Gardner will look to help the Hilltoppers in their final regular season series against LA Tech, then the Conference USA Tournament in Ruston, La. next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.