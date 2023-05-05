Portion of I-65 south closed while police investigate incident along roadway

Interstate 65
Interstate 65(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) – A sheet of metal fell off a truck Friday afternoon, and has resulted in a closure along a portion of Interstate 65.

Kentucky State Police tells WBKO News the incident happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42 in Warren County. Officials estimate the roadway will be reopened around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic is congested in the area around mile marker 42. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

