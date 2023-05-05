Kelly Craft back in BG; doubles down on campaign promises

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With primary elections quickly approaching, many candidates are making their final pushes around the Commonwealth, including gubernatorial candidate, Kelly Craft.

Craft was in Bowling Green Thursday as part of her ‘Kitchen Table Tour’. Craft spoke with the community at The Good Stuff Coffee, beginning the event by doubling down on her vow to dismantle the board of education.

“There are really great people in that department, I’ve spoken to them. They’re silenced,” Craft said. “They’re silenced by this woke Education Commissioner that’s trying to cancel all the culture that we have worked for all of our lives.”

Craft also spoke on her proposed drug policies, hoping to enforce harsher punishments for drug dealers involved in fentanyl overdoses.

“I went down to that border because I wanted to see for myself. Y’all, it is wide open. Fentanyl is coming across that border as fast as young adults are coming across,” Craft said. “So I made it very clear with the cartels; A trafficker, anyone who provides drugs to a Kentuckian that takes their lives, as governor, I will sign your death warrant.”

Coal and fossil fuels were a hot topic for Craft, with her saying the state is about to have an energy transition where Kentucky can get ahead.

“We have an economic edge here with our fossil fuel industry,” Craft said. “We need to use that because you know that when you flip the switch, the lights will come on.”

Gubernatorial candidates Daniel Cameron and Craft have seemingly been at odds for most of this campaign, though Craft says she’s wanting to spend the last few days of her campaign focusing on herself.

“I am just keeping my head down and working hard, as I have been since the day I announced,” Craft said. “I’m focused on Kelly craft. I’m not focused on my opponents, because I’m focused on making certain that I can defeat Andy Beshear in November.”

Early voting for the primaries is May 11 - 13, with Election Day on May 16. For more information on voting, visit the Commonwealth’s website.

