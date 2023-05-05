Man charged with Hopkinsville murder

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested in Hopkinsville Wednesday for murder.

Hopkinsville Police say officers were called to reports of shots fired near the 300 block of East 18th Street.

When they arrived, officers discovered a female victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say witnesses in the area saw a silver Chevy truck leave the scene and security footage was captured.

Through witnesses in the area and security footage police identified Earl Guillemet as a suspect.

Evidence showed him throwing items away that he had in his possession just after the incident occurred.

Hopkinsville Police say those items were critical to their investigation.

Guillemet was found and charged with murdering 59-year-old Dolores Hernadez.

A firearm was also recovered, and police learned that he had been a convicted felon since 1997.

Guillemet was arrested and charged with Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

