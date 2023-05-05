Music, entertainment festivities underway this weekend in Nashville

Nearly 500,000 people are expected to be in downtown area for scheduled events.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to be in Metro Nashville this weekend for several events including Taylor Swift’s three sold out shows at Nissan Stadium.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Long-time bartender Mary Vongsaga is ready for a busy weekend on Broadway.

“It’s crazy during the day even especially this weekend there’s going to be a lot going on, so it’ll be a wild weekend for sure,” said Vongsaga.

According to Nashville International Airport, the downtown Nashville weekend festivities will bring in more than 464,000 people into town.

Bars like Redneck Riviera are prepped and ready to serve.

“We just make sure we have products ready to go, staff ready to go, and make sure everyone mentally prepared,” said Vongsaga.

Some people are in town for the Janet Jackson concert Thursday night.

“We came to have a great time and to see Janet Jackson, " said Lucretia Mitchell.

Others are ready to sing their hearts out with Taylor Swift.

“We are here to see Taylor Swift in concert. We’ve loved her since we were young. We are here with our friends for a girl’s trip just having a good time,” said Blakeli Entremont.

High school teens from Virginia are in town for two Taylor Swift shows.

“It’s very nerve-wracking but it’s super exciting because it’s like a one-time chance in a way because it’s closest to us and very exciting,” said Jordan Willis.

Vongsaga said big name artists and a good time are always the best combination in this town.

“It’s fun, it’s like all kinds of people that come to Nashville. It’s crazy like the Swifties, there’s going to be mostly young ladies here, and then we have people from Europe come in just all around the country who love country music. It’s just a fun environment. People just want to party, listen to music, and drink,” said Vongsaga.

