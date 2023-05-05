Owensboro man’s horse set to race in Kentucky Derby

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Horse racing fans across the world are gearing up for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend in Louisville.

More than a fan, Robert Edge of Owensboro has got some skin in the game for this derby.

“Confidence Game,” to be exact.

Edge comes from a long line of horse lovers, and he has an interesting journey to the derby.

“I’m part of a syndicate. I tell people all the time, I don’t know if I own his nose, his hoof, or his tail, but it is somewhere in there,” says Edge.

He’s talking about “Confidence Game,” the horse running for the roses this year out of Gate 4.

Coming out of “Don’t Tell My Wife Stables” in Fort Worth, Texas, Edge assures his wife is well aware and just as excited as he is.

“I’m a native of Kentucky, and my family has always been into horse racing,” says Edge, “especially my wife!”

He says getting into horses, especially at the level of the Kentucky Derby, goes deeper than simply liking them or enjoying the festivities.

For Edge, it’s a family affair.

“My dad had a real love for the horses, and he used to run at Ellis Park, had a few horses he ran over there, but it was always just so fun being with him and his excitement for it,” says Edge.

Now, Edge gets to have a full-circle moment with his own family.

“It’s really, really special, especially for myself and my wife, and even my kids, to just be a native of Kentucky and be a part of Kentucky thoroughbred horse racing,” explains Edge, “we’re number four. We’re coming out of the four position, so hoping for a great run, great ride, and a victory!”

