Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state

Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral. (Source: KCCI, POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Todd Magel
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A child was found wandering around alone early Tuesday morning after his parents reportedly left him behind.

But that isn’t the only bizarre part of the story.

His parents had reported him missing and police were already at the family’s home starting their investigation when good Samaritans brought the child home.

“There were so many layers to what went wrong, you wouldn’t expect to have this happy ending the way this story came to us,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police said they first learned of the missing 7-year-old when a missing person call came in from his parents Jacob Morrill, 30, and Chancee Daggett-Buford, 31.

The two said they drove to Kansas City for a funeral on Monday and noticed their 7-year-old missing from the car. Court records show they thought the child might have been left at a gas station.

“The stories weren’t matching up. Nothing made sense what these two [parents] were telling us,” Parizek said. “And the [good Samaritans] said they found the child walking alone.”

Apparently, the boy’s parents didn’t notice he was missing until they were on the road trip.

“This is something most parents would say, ‘Gosh, I would have noticed right away that my 7-year-old is not with me.’ There were other children that were with them,” Parizek said.

In addition to child endangerment, police charged the couple with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 7-year-old and other children in the couple’s custody are currently staying with relatives.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Ryan Brown
Franklin officer arrested after warrants served for animal cruelty
Motorcycle generic
UPDATE: Person in critical condition after accident in Glasgow
The three were seen putting beer in their cart, then pushing the cart out, without paying for...
Crime Stoppers: Kroger Beer Burglars
Seniors across Warren County Public Schools signed contracts to begin full-time with Scotty's...
Area students hold signing ceremony for their heavy machine operating careers

Latest News

View from the Hill: Ogden Foundation Scholar built confidence at WKU
View from the Hill: Ogden Foundation Scholar built confidence at WKU
Jon Porter to begin as principal at James E. Bazzell Middle School July 1
Jon Porter to begin as principal at James E. Bazzell Middle School July 1
10 arrested on organized crime and drug charges
10 arrested on organized crime and drug charges
‘Senior Perspectives’ at Med Center Health offers mental health resources to senior citizens
‘Senior Perspectives’ at Med Center Health offers mental health resources to senior citizens
ACLU of Kentucky announces lawsuit after passage of Senate Bill 150
ACLU of Kentucky announces lawsuit after passage of Senate Bill 150