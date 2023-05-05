Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible later!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Cinco De Mayo!

Today will feature a mix between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy conditions. Rain chances have diminished for today, in fact only a few of us will see isolated showers later this afternoon. Any showers that do occur will be short lived. Highs will flirt with the mid 70s. Despite the cloud cover and chances for rain sticking around for the weekend, we’ll still be MILD with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Get ready for those hotter and more humid days ahead!

