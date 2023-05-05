Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149

Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)(LOU HODGES, JR.. | Hodges Photography/Kentucky Derby)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks has a winner.

Ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione, Pretty Mischievous finished first with a time of 149.77 seconds.

“It’s amazing,” Gaffalione said. “I feel so blessed. The trip worked out perfectly. I stayed out her way and she took me the whole way. What an incredible filly.”

Gambling Girl came around the outside and finished second. The Alys Look came in third.

Trained by Brendan Walsh and owned by Goldophin, LLC, Pretty Mischievous was one of 19 starters in this year’s Kentucky Oaks.

“This is the kind of thing you dream about, to win a Grade I, especially the Oaks at Churchill Downs, it’s a long way from Cork in Ireland,” Walsh said. “It’s indescribable, it’s exactly what we’re here for, and why these guys (Godolphin) breed these good horses, and why everybody works so hard.”

Below are the payouts:

      • Pretty Mischievous - WIN $22.74 PLACE $10.10 SHOW $7.40
      • Gambling Girl - PLACE $12.84 SHOW $8.36
      • The Alys Look - SHOW $13.80

“Just delight,” Walsh said following the race. “You know, the whole thing came together. You know, we’ve planned this for a very, very long time. We had a couple of bumps on the road but nothing major, and we were able to make a few adjustments.”

(Story continues below)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Ryan Brown
Franklin officer arrested after warrants served for animal cruelty
Motorcycle generic
UPDATE: Person in critical condition after accident in Glasgow
Interstate 65
UPDATE: Portion of I-65 south reopen after incident along roadway
The Russellville Police Department and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to...
Two charged with manslaughter after fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Hilltoppers beat the Lady Techsters on a walkoff, winning 7-6
WKU walks off against La Tech 7-6
Raiders beat the Panthers 9-1
Elizabethtown vs Warren East Baseball
Faith Hegh collected the ninth home run of her college career with a 1-2 shot into right-center...
Hilltoppers walk-off La Tech, 7-6, in series opener
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder, Junior Caminero, has been named the South Atlantic League...
Caminero named South Atlantic League Player of the Month
WKU Softball pitcher Katie Gardner was selected to the Conference USA Softball All-Academic...
Gardner named to C-USA All-Academic Team