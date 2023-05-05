Some Friday Evening Rain
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There will be a few showers early this evening, then mostly cloudy skies through the overnight. Saturday looks mainly dry with a mixture of clouds and sun. Highs close in on 80 degrees. The forecast is also looking great for the big race in Louisville.
It will be warmer on Sunday, but storms are expected to develop during the afternoon. The heat sticks around next week. With the heat comes more scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Get ready for those hotter and more humid days ahead!
