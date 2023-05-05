Some Friday Evening Rain

By David Wolter
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures get into the 80s, but storms are possible Sunday afternoon as we look through the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There will be a few showers early this evening, then mostly cloudy skies through the overnight. Saturday looks mainly dry with a mixture of clouds and sun. Highs close in on 80 degrees. The forecast is also looking great for the big race in Louisville.

The weather looks pretty good across much of the state for those Derby Day parties.
The weather looks pretty good across much of the state for those Derby Day parties.(David Wolter)

It will be warmer on Sunday, but storms are expected to develop during the afternoon. The heat sticks around next week. With the heat comes more scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Get ready for those hotter and more humid days ahead!

