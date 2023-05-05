Trevor Hudnall commits to WKU for Cross County and Track

Trevor Hudnall will continue his academic and athletic career at WKU.
Trevor Hudnall will continue his academic and athletic career at WKU.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another Warren East Raider signed their name across the dotted line as Trevor Hudnall will continue his academic and athletic career at WKU.

Trevor considered going to a few schools but once he received the offer from his hometown Hilltoppers, he knew immediately where he wanted to go.

“Yeah it’s pretty exciting. I’ve worked for this for a long time and its good to see it’s finally paid off. I was looking at a few schools but I knew WKU was the right one.”

Hudnall is a multisport athlete, running track and currently plays on the baseball team, batting a .261 on the season. Just a week ago, he broke the school record and set a new city-county record for the 800 meter run with his time of 1:59:56.

“Yeah that meant a lot. That was a lot of hard work went into that and its a good feeling for it to finally be broken.”

Trevor will be joining his friend Michael house who also signed to run track at western. Hudnall talked about breaking the school record and getting to run with his friend in college.

“That’ll be cool. I’ve known Michael for a long time, we would always run against each other so it will be good to be on the same side.”

Before he heads to the Hill, Hudnall has to finish his current respective track and baseball seasons.

