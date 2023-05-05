Trump’s video deposition in rape lawsuit made public

In a video deposition, Donald Trump looks at a photo of E. Jean Carroll and thought it was his second wife, Marla Maples. (Source: KAPLAN HECKER & FINK)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, providing a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials.

Jurors got to see the video of Trump’s October 2022 deposition over the past few days at the trial over a lawsuit filed against him by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump’s testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself.

The video was made available Friday to news organizations covering the proceedings.

The video shows Trump answering questions in his trademark navy suit and a bright blue tie. He called Carroll’s claim that he raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store “a false, disgusting lie.”

“It’s a disgrace. Frankly it’s a disgrace that something like this can be brought,” Trump said.

(Source: Kaplan Hecker & Fink)

Trump reiterated his assertion that Carroll is “not my type,” but also mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples, when shown a photo of him meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s.

Trump was also asked about the infamous “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump bragged about grabbing women’s genitals. He said, as he has previously, that he was was engaging in “locker room talk.” Trump justified his comments about famous people being able to have their way with women, saying: “Historically that’s true with stars.”

All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday barring a last-minute decision by Trump to testify.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Ryan Brown
Franklin officer arrested after warrants served for animal cruelty
Motorcycle generic
UPDATE: Person in critical condition after accident in Glasgow
The Russellville Police Department and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to...
Two charged with manslaughter after fentanyl overdose
Ron Winchell's Bowling Green-born and raised horse Epicenter finished second in the 2022...
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby

Latest News

Fourth horse scratched from derby, 19 remain
Fourth horse scratched from derby, 19 remain
Barren County Schools’ ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes’ fundraiser set for May 13
Barren County Schools’ ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes’ fundraiser set for May 13
Graduates receive their diplomas at WKU's Spring 2023 Graduation Ceremony
WKU Class of 2023 celebrated at Spring 2023 Graduation Ceremonies
WKU Board of Regents approves new changes to classes and degrees offered at WKU
WKU Board of Regents approves new changes to classes and degrees offered at WKU
Bowling Green Fiestaval makes return to the downtown area
Bowling Green Fiestaval makes return to the downtown area