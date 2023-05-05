WKU regents approve new certificate programs, capital plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A series of changes to classes and degree certificates offered at Western Kentucky University were approved at Thursday’s meeting of the WKU Board of Regents.

The new graduate certificates available this fall will include Enterprise Management and Executive Decision Making as well as undergraduate certificates in Sales, Executive Influence in Organizations, Managing Inclusive Organizations, and Creativity and Innovation Management. Each of the new certificates will be offered through the Gordon Ford College of Business.

Regents voted to suspend two academic programs – the Master of Arts in Folk Studies program and one of two Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degrees. The university offers two programs, and one requires a second major or minor.

“In an effort to increase efficiency, Agriculture faculty members voted to close the program requiring a second major or minor,” according to a news release from WKU.

The Folk Studies program will close effective this fall. WKU said they are committed to helping students complete the program who remain enrolled.

Regents also approved the university’s Six Year Capital Plan for 2024-2030. The priorities listed in the plan reflect the institution’s focus on its Strategic Plan and emphasize capital renewal, renovation of existing facilities, and upgrading campus infrastructure, the news release said.

An amended Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the College Heights Foundation, Inc. and WKU was also approved.

“During the development of WKU’s current Strategic Plan, the College Heights Foundation and the Western Kentucky University Foundation were tasked with exploring options to create greater efficiencies between the two while capitalizing on each of their individual strengths,” WKU said. “As a result, the decision was made to consolidate the assets of both foundations under the management of the College Heights Foundation, Inc.”

In other business, the Board of Regents:

Approved granting Faculty Emeritus status to Dr. Anthony (Tony) Paquin, Associate Professor of Psychology

Approved the filing of the Statement of Revenues and Expenditures for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Approved a number of routine personnel actions

Approved refunding of bonds for renovations to the Honors College and Downing Student Union

Approved the initiation of a number of the university’s asset preservation capital projects

Approved an addendum to the Head Football Coach’s employment contract

Approved the employment contract for the Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Recognized outgoing Regent George Nichols III, whose term ends in June, for his six years of service on the Board

Recognized outgoing Student Regent Cole Bornefeld, whose term ends in June, for his year of service on the Board

The Board of Regents will next meet for a special-called budget meeting and committee meetings on June 2.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.