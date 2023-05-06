Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building

According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the building, causing a significant amount of damage.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman is facing charges after striking a building with a vehicle.

Bowling Green police responded to the Jumping Jacks Food Mart on Stonehenge Avenue early Friday morning.

According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the building, causing a significant amount of damage.

Police identified the operator of the vehicle as Javis Clark, 28, of Bowling Green.

Clark consented to field sobriety tests on the scene, which police say detected a presence of alcohol.

According to the citation, Clark was taken to the Medical Center for medical clearance. Once cleared, Clark was transported to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Clark is charged with Wanton Endangerment (1st Degree), Criminal Mischief (1st Degree), and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

According to court records, Clark was arraigned Friday morning and was held on a $6,000 cash bond. She has since been released.

Clark’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.

