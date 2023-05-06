Hot Rods lose fourth straight game, falling to the Braves 3-1

The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-9) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (7-9), losing...
The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-9) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (7-9), losing the first game 7-2, while rallying for three runs in the top of the seventh to secure a win in game two, 7-5, on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 5.0 innings of work, Patrick Wicklander struck out a season-high nine batters for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-14), but the offense was quiet in a 3-1 loss to the Rome Braves (12-12) on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Rome collected their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Wicklander. Geraldo Quintero smashed a triple to right and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ignacio Alvarez to put the Braves up 1-0.

The Hot Rods retaliated in the top of the second off Braves starter Rolddy Munoz. Dru Baker led off with a single and was plated on an RBI double from Kenny Piper that tied the game 1-1.

The Braves took the lead against Hot Rods reliever Roel Garcia in the bottom of the sixth. Eliezel Stevens reached second on a fielding error by first baseman Bob Seymour and moved up to third on a sacrifice bunt from Kevin Kilpatrick.

Alvarez singled on a ground ball to right, plating Stevens to give Rome a 2-1 lead. Adam Zebrowski increased Rome’s lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh with a lead-off solo homer. Braves reliever Luis Vargas shutdown the Hot Rods for the last two innings, carrying Rome to a 3-1 victory.

Vargas (1-2) surrendered a hit and a walk while striking out seven in 5.0 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Garcia (2-1) got the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and five strikeouts in 3.0 innings.

Bowling Green and Rome play the penultimate of the six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:00 PM CT.

Bowling Green is set to start RHP J.J. Goss (0-1, 5.06), while Hickory sends RHP Ian Mejia (2-1, 3.74) to the bump.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Ryan Brown
Franklin officer arrested after warrants served for animal cruelty
Motorcycle generic
UPDATE: Person in critical condition after accident in Glasgow
The Russellville Police Department and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to...
Two charged with manslaughter after fentanyl overdose
Ron Winchell's Bowling Green-born and raised horse Epicenter finished second in the 2022...
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby

Latest News

Faith Hegh collected the ninth home run of her college career with a 1-2 shot into right-center...
Hilltoppers walk-off La Tech, 7-6, in series opener
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder, Junior Caminero, has been named the South Atlantic League...
Caminero named South Atlantic League Player of the Month
WKU Softball pitcher Katie Gardner was selected to the Conference USA Softball All-Academic...
Gardner named to C-USA All-Academic Team
The WKU Baseball team dropped its home series opener to Middle Tennessee, 6-3, Thursday night...
WKU Baseball drops first game of the series against FIU 8-1