Hot Rods lose fourth straight game, falling to the Braves 3-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 5.0 innings of work, Patrick Wicklander struck out a season-high nine batters for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-14), but the offense was quiet in a 3-1 loss to the Rome Braves (12-12) on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Rome collected their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Wicklander. Geraldo Quintero smashed a triple to right and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ignacio Alvarez to put the Braves up 1-0.

The Hot Rods retaliated in the top of the second off Braves starter Rolddy Munoz. Dru Baker led off with a single and was plated on an RBI double from Kenny Piper that tied the game 1-1.

The Braves took the lead against Hot Rods reliever Roel Garcia in the bottom of the sixth. Eliezel Stevens reached second on a fielding error by first baseman Bob Seymour and moved up to third on a sacrifice bunt from Kevin Kilpatrick.

Alvarez singled on a ground ball to right, plating Stevens to give Rome a 2-1 lead. Adam Zebrowski increased Rome’s lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh with a lead-off solo homer. Braves reliever Luis Vargas shutdown the Hot Rods for the last two innings, carrying Rome to a 3-1 victory.

Vargas (1-2) surrendered a hit and a walk while striking out seven in 5.0 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Garcia (2-1) got the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and five strikeouts in 3.0 innings.

Bowling Green and Rome play the penultimate of the six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:00 PM CT.

Bowling Green is set to start RHP J.J. Goss (0-1, 5.06), while Hickory sends RHP Ian Mejia (2-1, 3.74) to the bump.

