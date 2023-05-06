Owensboro man gets longest prison sentence imposed yet in Capitol riot

Owensboro man gets longest prison sentence imposed yet in Capitol riot
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro, Kentucky, man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.

[Previous: Judge: Probable cause against Owensboro man accused of participating in Capitol riots]

Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

[More: Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet]

The judge who sentenced Schwartz on Friday also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Schwartz was a “soldier against democracy.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 65
UPDATE: Portion of I-65 south reopen after incident along roadway
Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
The Russellville Police Department and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to...
Two charged with manslaughter after fentanyl overdose
According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the...
Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building

Latest News

'Project 3-30' represents three years of intentional fundraising for thirty years of benefit.
The Core of Scottsville announces fundraising initiative for new community center
According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the...
Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building
Fourth horse scratched from derby, 19 remain
Fourth horse scratched from derby, 19 remain
Barren County Schools’ ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes’ fundraiser set for May 13
Barren County Schools’ ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes’ fundraiser set for May 13
Graduates receive their diplomas at WKU's Spring 2023 Graduation Ceremony
WKU Class of 2023 celebrated at Spring 2023 Graduation Ceremonies