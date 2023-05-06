State officials crown Scottsville ‘The Home of Dollar General’ at First Friday Festival

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Amid the live music and corn dog eating competitions, Scottsville’s second First Friday Festival of the season included a declaration from state officials, including Senator Max Wise and Representative Shawn McPherson, naming Scottsville as the ‘Home of Dollar General.’

The official declaration was signed in Frankfort on March 29, but through the community announcement today, community members hope that the distinction will help spur economic progress in the growing city.

Katherine Sikora, granddaughter of Dollar General founder, Cal Turner, has been a driving force in development throughout Allen County through her leadership of the Laura Goad Turner Charitable Foundation.

She hopes that her family’s legacy creates a lasting impact through the foundation’s community development projects.

“Scottsville has always known that we’re the home of Dollar General. Now everyone else does, and we can use that for economic development. This can become a place that people want to come and see,” said Sikora.

Dollar General operates in 47 states, with a store within five miles of 75% of the United States population.

According to the declaration, “The Dollar General Corporation was born, raised, and cared for in Scottsville, Kentucky, and would not have grown into the tremendous success that it is today without the tenacity, hard work, and love of both the Turner family and the residents of Scottsville and Allen County.”

