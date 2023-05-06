WKU Baseball drops first game of the series against FIU 8-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped the series opener to FIU, 8-1, on Friday night at the FIU Baseball Stadium.

With the loss, the Hilltoppers drop to 25-21 (10-12 in C-USA) while the Panthers improve to 18-27 (5-17 in C-USA).

LHP Lane Diuguid made his seventh consecutive series opening start on the rubber. The lefty fanned three batters while allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks in his third losing decision of the season. RHPs Cole Heath and Cole Eigenhuis made relief appearances in the final 4.0 frames. The two guys combined for one strikeout while surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks.

It was a quiet night for the Tops offense, only notching five hits and scoring just one run. The lone run came in the top of the first inning on a fielding error by the Panther defense. Ty Crittenberger totaled the most efficient day at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

WKU struck first with Ty Crittenberger scoring on a fielding error by FIU to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Panthers answered in the bottom of the first, scoring on a Hilltopper error and an RBI single to take the lead, 2-1.

FIU extended the lead in the bottom of the second, scoring while the Tops turned a double play to make the score 3-1. Two more crossed for the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh by way of an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to put the score at 5-1. FIU scored three more times in the bottom of the eighth to make the score 8-1.

The Hilltoppers will continue their series with FIU beginning at 4 p.m. tomorrow at the FIU Baseball Stadium in Miami, Fla. You can listen to the game on ESPN 102.7 or tune in on CUSA.TV.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.