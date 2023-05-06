WKU’s Lutz signs Donald McHenry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of JUCO transfer Donald “Don” McHenry on Saturday.

“Don is a winner who comes from a great family,” said Lutz on the signee. “He has been coached at a high level, he can really score the ball and he plays with a competitive edge. We are very excited to welcome him and his family to the Hilltop.”

The rising 6′2″ junior guard joins the Hilltopper roster from Indian Hills Community College.

In April, he was named an NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball First-Team All-American. He was also selected to the NABC NJCAA DI All-American team.

In 2022-23, McHenry played in 34 games for the Warriors averaging 25 minutes per appearance.

He was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and picked to the Region 11 All-Region First Team.

The Milwaukee native shot 43% from the field and averaged 15.4 points per game.

McHenry made 63 3-pointers on the year, shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

He added 2.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest. The guard scored in double digits 24 times through the 2022-23 season.

McHenry had a season-high 35 points in a win over Highland College (IL) in January and scored 26 points in the Warriors opening round win of the national tournament.

Between January 14 and February 22, he scored in double-figures in each of the team’s 11 contests, averaging 21.2 points per game in that stretch.

McHenry spent the 2021-22 season at the University of Hawaii-Hilo.

He started as 26 games as a true freshman and was named to the All-PacWest Third-Team, the only freshman in the league to earn postseason honors.

He averaged 15.2 points per game, scoring in double-digits in 23 of the team’s contests and shooting 50% from the floor.

McHenry attended the Milwaukee Academy of Science for high school.

He led the state of Wisconsin in scoring, averaging 38 points per game. He was named to the Wisconsin All-State Team and was a member of the school’s 1,000-point club.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.