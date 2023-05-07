BG Bandits: Beyond the game of softball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the course of derby weekend, there were many ‘derby-themed’ events taking place all across Kentucky. For one of the most prestigious 8U travel softball teams out of Bowling Green, this meant they got the chance to play in their own backyard.

It about more than just the game of softball. The BG Bandits pride themselves on hard work, willingness, dedication and good attitudes.

Head coach Travis Cannon said, “We focus so much on fundamentals, again, these girls are eight just turning nine years old. The commitment that every one of these girls have on this team, I mean, I can’t speak enough for how proud I am for the dedication every one of these girls’ put day in and day out with practice.”

Everyone has heard the term ‘hard work pays off.’ Well, many members of the BG Bandits are headed to compete in elite tournaments all around the country for their accomplishments.

Inaugural USFA All Tri-State All-Star Bash: Eryn Wink, Lennon Monarch, Aubrey Cannon, Kate Cowan and Haley Mudd (July 29th)

USFA World Series July 9th-15th in Panama City, Florida.

All-American Games (Fall 2023): Emslee Cook and Anna Bailey.

All-American Elite (New Years): Haley Mudd

“We’ve got five girls that are going to be going up to Newburgh, Indiana July 29th to represent our team in the Tri-State Inaugural All-Star Bash. We’ve also got a couple girls that are going to be heading to Panama City for the All-Star recognition. They’ll go down there and play for a full week. Every one of these girls, I’m so proud of each and every one of the accomplishments they’ve achieved,” Cannon added.

This team has formed a tight bond, and they enjoy playing for each other above all else.

“It’s about having fun and getting to spend time with all of my teammates,” said pitcher Emslee Cook.

Second baseman Aubrey Cannon said, “On my perspective, they’re really nice and kind, and playing with them they give me backup and I really like them as my teammates.”

Travel teams are constantly on the go with long drives and countless hours spent at the ball field, but there’s no place like playing at home. The BG Bandits played in the BG Derby Bash at Buchanan Park this weekend where they went 4-0 on Saturday to become the champions.

“We always try to go find the toughest competition for these girls to excel because as the coach you talk about being the best, wanting to be the best, and in order to be the best our term is ‘you’ve got to play the best and beat the best.’ Of course, we love playing at home when we can,” Cannon said. It’s a very rare occasion, but whenever we can I’m very proud of them.”

