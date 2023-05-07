BGPD responding to fatal wreck on Interstate Drive

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department is responding to a wreck on Interstate Drive.

BGPD PIO Ronnie Ward confirmed that the wreck has resulted in a fatality.

Details have not been released regarding the identity of the victim at this time.

According to a Twitter post, Interstate Drive going out of Bowling Green is closed while the BGPD reconstructs the wreck scene.

We will have more as information is released.

