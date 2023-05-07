BGPD responding to fatal wreck on Interstate Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department is responding to a wreck on Interstate Drive.

BGPD PIO Ronnie Ward confirmed that the wreck has resulted in a fatality.

Details have not been released regarding the identity of the victim at this time.

According to a Twitter post, Interstate Drive going out of Bowling Green is closed while the BGPD reconstructs the wreck scene.

Interstate Drive, going out of town, is closed while we reconstruct a collision. Avoid the area. — BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) May 7, 2023

We will have more as information is released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.