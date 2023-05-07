Cinco De Mayo festivities continue with bi-annual BG Fiestaval

By Isaac Calvert
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Although Cinco De Mayo has passed, the celebration continued this weekend with the bi-annual Bowling Green Fiestaval.

Every year in May and September, the Regional Alliance of Students and Professionals (RASP) hosts a celebration - a fiesta - of the Latino community in Bowling Green.

The BG Fiestaval showcased authentic cuisine, cultural dancing and games. The main goal of this three-day event is to inform those in attendance about the growing Latino population in Bowling Green and their rich, cultural roots.

“We started coordinating this event in 2016. The amount of people that have been showing up each year is astounding,” said Anita Parra, Event Coordinator for the BG Fiestaval. “We started off with it just being a community event. Now, we see a lot of other people outside of our community come in and enjoy the ambiance of this.”

Parra said that the Fiestaval has grown so much over the last seven years, it has become a fan-favorite in the community.

“There was a need in the community to bring everyone together. To have an event where we can just sit around, be here all day, and eat our delicious food,” Parra said. “From there, it started growing because there were a lot of people in the community who wanted to keep it going.”

If you were unable to make it to the BG Fiestaval today, there is still a chance to attend.

The final day of the BG Fiestaval will be taking place on Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1200 Clay Street in Bowling Green.

Admission is free for everyone. For more information, click here.

