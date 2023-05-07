Couple caught in middle of marijuana scam after address listed online

BOSTON (WCVB) - A family in Boston is beyond frustrated after someone advertised their address for orders for a marijuana dispensary that appears to be part of a scam.

Denise King says multiple people have shown up to her home seeking an order they made through the website for Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary. Her family’s address is listed on the site that advertises online as the “best cannabis delivery service in town.”

Since last week, Denise King’s Ring camera has captured a collection of people on her porch to pick up their orders – but the business doesn’t exist.

Denise King says one man who traveled to her home was there to pick up $154 worth of cannabis products he ordered on the website.

“So, we talked to him, and we explained to him that we think he’s been taken to the cleaners,” Denise King said.

She says another person wanting to pick up an order, this one a young woman, arrived on her front porch about midnight Sunday.

“I just explained to her how really weird it was, and this is in Massachusetts. You can’t get beer after 11 o’clock. There’s no way you’re gonna be able to get pot in the store after 11 o’clock,” Denise King said.

According to Starlight Greens’ website, it is a delivery-only cannabis business that makes same-day deliveries to customers within two hours.

Denise King says the fact that customers were then asked to pick up their cannabis products should have been a red flag, one of several she noticed on the website.

“It’s noticeable that it did not put up one of those things that says, ‘Are you 18 or older?’ Did not. It had no telephone number,” she said.

She tried contacting Google about the issue but spent two hours on hold, so she left a one-star review that reads “place does not exist.” Several others left one-star reviews and questioned whether the dispensary was a legitimate business.

According to Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission, a marijuana establishment under the name “Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary” does not exist in the state.

The Kings filed a report Wednesday with Boston police.

“There are people out there that are violent, you know what I mean? So, you don’t know what’s coming to the front door,” said Denise’s husband, Jimmy King.

“Get my address off the site,” Denise King said.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating the incidents after receiving a report from the Kings.

