Hot Rods take down Braves in extras

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams homered twice and slapped an RBI single to center in the top of the 11th that aided the Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-14) 7-6 win over the Rome Braves (12-13) in extra-innings on Saturday at Advent Health Stadium.

The Bowling Green offense started the scoring in the top of the first off Rome starter Ian Mejia. Williams blasted a solo homer to left center that put the Hot Rods up 1-0.

Rome took the lead against Bowling Green starter J.J. Goss in the bottom of the second. Keyshawn Ogans worked a walk and scored on a two-run homer off the bat of Brandon Parker to give the Braves a 2-1 lead. Bryson Horne walked and Cory Acton homered to left to make it 4-1.

With Mejia still on the mound in the top of the fifth, Kenny Piper hammered a lead-off double to left. He scored on a home run by Blake Robertson to cut the deficit to 4-3. Oniell Manzueta and Shane Sasaki singled to put runners on first and second. Williams lifted a home run to left center, putting the Hot Rods up 6-4.

The Braves scored again off Goss in the bottom of the fifth. Acton reached second on a throwing error from Goss and moved up to third on a wild pitch. Drake Baldwin hit a ground ball to first, scoring Acton to make it a 6-5 ballgame.

In the bottom of the seventh, Rome tied it up against Bowling Green reliever Sean Harney. Kevin Kilpatrick walked and scored on an RBI double by Ignacio Alvarez to move the score to 6-6.

Bowling Green took the lead back in the top of the 11th against Rome reliever Rob Griswold. With Robertson at third, Williams singled to center to put the Hot Rods up 7-6. Nelson Alvarez shutdown the Braves offense in the bottom of the 11th, solidifying a 7-6 Hot Rods victory.

Alvarez (2-1) picked up the win, striking out four and walking one in 2.0 scoreless innings. Griswold (1-1) collected the loss, allowing an unearned run on two hits and four strikeouts in 2.0 frames.

Bowling Green and Rome play the finale of their six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 PM CT. The Hot Rods are scheduled to send RHP Ben Peoples (0-2, 4.19) to the bump, while the Braves have yet to determine their starter.

