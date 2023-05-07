Rain and storms move in tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a mix of sun and clouds for our Derby Saturday! We had a few showers creep in earlier this evening, but we should stay dry for the rest of the overnight hours.

Strong storms cannot be ruled out on Sunday

Early Sunday morning looks to be wet with chances for strong storms. Scattered storms will be possible as we head into Monday as a summer-like pattern begins. Think warmer temperatures, higher humidity, and those classic, afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. We have a warm couple of days ahead with highs in the lower 80s. Next week looks even warmer with highs in the middle 80s! It’ll be warm out there, make sure to lather on the sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. High 82. Low 62. Winds SW at 13 mph.

MONDAY: Showers and storms possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds SW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible. High 80. Low 63. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 93 (1916)

Record Low: 32 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.18″)

Yearly Precip: 15.84″ (-2.30″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Moderate

Grass pollen: High

Mold: Moderate

UV: 6 (High)

