Warren East’s FCCLA chapter prepares meals for homeless community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During this time of year, many high school students’ focus is likely not on community service.

On Saturday many students at Warren East High School spent the day gearing up for Prom Night.

Some students are also preparing for Summer Break in a couple of weeks.

However, acts of community service, like serving hot meals to the Bowling Green homeless community on Saturday, were at the top of mind for members of Warren East High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter.

“We love doing community service. We love helping our community. It is what we do,” said Taylor Riggs, First Vice President of Warren East High School’s FCCLA Chapter.

That was Taylor Riggs, a sophomore at Warren East High School, who - along with her fellow FCCLA chapter members - spent her Saturday morning preparing and serving meals to those in need.

Riggs said being able to interact with the people she helped, really shifted her perspective on what community service is all about.

“This is really something that has opened my eyes. Seeing the whole population, you see homeless people every day in Bowling Green, but actually getting to feed them and talk with them has really brought out a different aspect of community service for me,” said Riggs.

Warren East High School’s FCCLA Chapter partnered with Ryan Depp, a WKU student who helps feed the homeless communities once a month in Bowling Green.

Depp started his non-profit organization, Ryan’s Making A Difference Outreach, at a young age. He says seeing people starting to get involved in community service so early, is crucial to helping the community.

“I think it means a lot to see people, especially young people, come in and maybe they can get something from this,” said Depp. “Eventually, they might do something too. They might go on and maybe do something similar, work in non-profits, stuff like that. I think this is really good to help get the ball rolling on a lot of volunteer work.”

They say actions speak louder than words, and the actions of these students speak volumes about them and who they represent.

“I think it shows the family atmosphere that Warren East has, for sure. We love helping out anyone in the school building or out of the school building,” said Jamisen Abernathy, Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher at Warren East High School.

“These students have been around that all four years. We (FCCLA) have some seniors and students in other grades. They are just getting to learn all of the good things that we do.”

