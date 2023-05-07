Warren East’s FCCLA chapter prepares meals for homeless community

Despite it being Prom Night, many Warren East High School students took time out of their...
Despite it being Prom Night, many Warren East High School students took time out of their Saturday morning to help feed the homeless community in Bowling Green.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During this time of year, many high school students’ focus is likely not on community service.

On Saturday many students at Warren East High School spent the day gearing up for Prom Night.

Some students are also preparing for Summer Break in a couple of weeks.

However, acts of community service, like serving hot meals to the Bowling Green homeless community on Saturday, were at the top of mind for members of Warren East High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter.

“We love doing community service. We love helping our community. It is what we do,” said Taylor Riggs, First Vice President of Warren East High School’s FCCLA Chapter.

That was Taylor Riggs, a sophomore at Warren East High School, who - along with her fellow FCCLA chapter members - spent her Saturday morning preparing and serving meals to those in need.

Riggs said being able to interact with the people she helped, really shifted her perspective on what community service is all about.

“This is really something that has opened my eyes. Seeing the whole population, you see homeless people every day in Bowling Green, but actually getting to feed them and talk with them has really brought out a different aspect of community service for me,” said Riggs.

Warren East High School’s FCCLA Chapter partnered with Ryan Depp, a WKU student who helps feed the homeless communities once a month in Bowling Green.

Depp started his non-profit organization, Ryan’s Making A Difference Outreach, at a young age. He says seeing people starting to get involved in community service so early, is crucial to helping the community.

“I think it means a lot to see people, especially young people, come in and maybe they can get something from this,” said Depp. “Eventually, they might do something too. They might go on and maybe do something similar, work in non-profits, stuff like that. I think this is really good to help get the ball rolling on a lot of volunteer work.”

They say actions speak louder than words, and the actions of these students speak volumes about them and who they represent.

“I think it shows the family atmosphere that Warren East has, for sure. We love helping out anyone in the school building or out of the school building,” said Jamisen Abernathy, Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher at Warren East High School.

“These students have been around that all four years. We (FCCLA) have some seniors and students in other grades. They are just getting to learn all of the good things that we do.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 65
UPDATE: Portion of I-65 south reopen after incident along roadway
According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the...
Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building
Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

Latest News

'Project 3-30' represents three years of intentional fundraising for thirty years of benefit.
The Core of Scottsville announces fundraising initiative for new community center
According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the...
Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building
Fourth horse scratched from derby, 19 remain
Fourth horse scratched from derby, 19 remain
Barren County Schools’ ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes’ fundraiser set for May 13
Barren County Schools’ ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes’ fundraiser set for May 13