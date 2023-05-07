WKU Baseball wins its fourth straight C-USA series

WKU Baseball defeated Charlotte, 5-3, to clinch the three-game series win in game two on...
WKU Baseball defeated Charlotte, 5-3, to clinch the three-game series win in game two on Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball beat FIU, 3-1, to win it’s fourth consecutive conference series for the first time since 2009 on Sunday afternoon at the FIU Baseball Stadium.

“For my first year here, we were just trying to be better than what they have been, in every way,” said head coach Marc Rardin. “I cannot say enough about the kids. With them accepting me and my staff, listening, believing in us, doing the work, and changing. Making a 180-degree change in every way. It feels good. Anywhere you are in life, you want to leave it better than where you found it and right now, we are doing a good job.”

With the win, the Hilltoppers improve to 27-21 (12-12 in C-USA) while the Panthers drop to 18-29 (5-19 in C-USA). WKU has now clinched a spot in the Conference USA Championships for the third time in program history since joining the league in 2014.

“As the newcomer, both to WKU, Conference USA, and the history, overall, I am just learning a lot,” said Rardin. “The fun way I am learning is, a lot of the time, we are making history, or we are coming back to it, so it has been really good. Like I said the staff has been great and the players have been outstanding. They are well-deserving, they have wanted this, and we put ourselves in position, so we are thrilled to be a part of the postseason.

RHP Dawson Hall made his fourth straight series finale start on Sunday afternoon. The freshman right-hander fanned five batters in 5.0 innings of work while allowing just one run on two hits and one walk, earning his, team-high, sixth win of the season. Three Hilltoppers saw action in relief in RHP Evan Jones, LHP Cam Tullar, and RHP CJ Weins. They combined for five strikeouts in 4.0 frames without allowing a run on just two hits and no walks with Jones and Tullar each earning a hold while Weins claimed his, team-high, eighth save of the year.

In a game that saw just nine hits, combined, the Hilltopper offense produced just what they needed to claim the series. AJ Fiechter notched the only multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with a couple of singles while Tristin Garcia had a two-RBI double to take the lead in the top of the sixth. Lukas Farris tied the game with a solo shot, in response to a solo homer from FIU in the bottom of the first to help jumpstart the Tops offense in the top of the second.

A solo home run from FIU gave them a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Hilltoppers responded with a solo shot of their own from Lukas Farris in the top of the second to tie the game at 1-1. A two-RBI double from Tristin Garcia gave WKU a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth which ended up being the difference, giving the Tops a 3-1 win to clinch the series.

The Hilltoppers will host their final midweek game against Eastern Kentucky beginning at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, at Nick Denes Field.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
FATAL: One dead, two injured in wreck on Interstate Drive
According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the...
Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building
Interstate 65
UPDATE: Portion of I-65 south reopen after incident along roadway
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville,...
Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race

Latest News

Eli Brooks seated with his mom Lynnette and his dad Jason commits to California University of...
Barren County star Eli Brooks signs his letter of intent to play basketball at the next level
The Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-0) used home runs from Dru Baker and Shane Sasaki, while the...
Hot Rods close series with second win against the Braves
For one of the most prestigious 8U travel softball teams out of Bowling Green, they got the...
BG Bandits: Beyond the game of softball
Randi Drinnon advanced Hegh across the plate with an RBI single.
WKU splits doubleheader in 20 innings with La Tech