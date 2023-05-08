Barren County star Eli Brooks signs his letter of intent to play basketball at the next level

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County big man and leading scorer Eli Brooks signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career to play basketball at California University of Pennsylvania.

Seated with his mom Lynnette and his dad Jason, Brooks signed the dotted line to become a Vulcan.

“I’m happy that I’m going to play but it’s also sad that I’m leaving but I’m ecstatic to go and get ready to be the best basketball player that I can be.”

Going through recruitment is a long and stressful process for high school athletes and for Eli, he’s blessed that the process is over and can’t wait to get to college.

“It was the hardest process I’ve ever been a part of,” Brooks said. “I want to thank every single coach I’ve been recruited by but it’s been long, its been hard, but I’m glad that’s its over and I’m glad that I can move on.”

He is a driven and self motivated player, so when he toured the campus and program, he knew he wanted to go to PennWest.

“They have a great basketball program all around. They have great facilities, they have a great team, they have a really good team and they have great coaches so I’m excited to go be a part of it.”

Brooks took a huge step forward in his game, going from averaging 6 points and 3.8 rebounds a game in his junior year to being the team’s leading scorer his senior year averaging 20 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. But he isn’t satisfied with the leaps he’s taken and looks to keep getting better as he takes the next step in his journey.

“I’m looking to get better. I love basketball and I want to be the best basketball player that I can be,” Brooks said. “I trained hard but I know that I’m going to train a whole lot harder to be a college basketball player. I’m excited, I think I can do it. I know that I got a long way to go but I’m excited for the journey.”

Brooks and his family held a more formal celebration for his accomplishment on Sunday, where Brooks’ coaches and people who impacted his career spoke about how proud they are of him, including his Barren County head coach Warren Cunningham.

“Eli is without a doubt, from one season to the next, the most improved player that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching and there’s no doubt it’s because of the time and work that he’s put in,” coach Cunningham said.

Another coach that was there was his middle school coach, and current Greenwood Boys Basketball Coach Will McCoy.

Coach McCoy told a funny story about when he first started coaching Eli and the young Brooks started crying over losing a pick up game in the very first open gym. He pulled him to the side and told him he can’t always get that upset over losing a pick up game in practice. But that interaction told coach how much Brooks cared about the game.

“I think that’s a special trait when you can balance that competitive fire. It’s hard to put that into somebody,” coach McCoy said. “So while I knew I had my hands full, I also knew I had a competitor and a winner and somebody that cared a lot.”

Brooks led the Trojans to a 21-13 record and making it to the second round of the 4th region tournament this year, while making multiple All-District and All-Region teams.

His favorite memory as a Trojan was beating Glasgow his sophomore year in the 15th District Tournament.

Eli will be sporting the Vulcans red, black and white next fall.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.