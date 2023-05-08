Bowling Green man to appear in court for murder, arson case

Sean Birge
Sean Birge(Warren County Jail)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man charged with murdering his housemate and setting the home on fire in February is set to appear in court Monday.

Sean Alexander Birge, 28, has been indicted with charges of murder, first-degree arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The charges come after multiple agencies responded to a fire on Feb. 20 to the 600 block of Penns Chapel Road to a house fire.

After the fire was put out, officials found a person dead inside the home later identified as Wendell Leon Reynolds Jr., 45.

Previous testimony revealed that Birge sometimes stayed at the home, and that he meant to set the building on fire.

