Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is expanding nationwide. Its second location in Kentucky will be built in Smiths Grove.

It will be located off of Exit 38 on Interstate 65, boasting a 54,000-square-foot store, 116 fueling stations, and 565 parking spaces on a 31-acre site.

However, since the announcement nearly three years ago, there has been little to no progress to be seen. This has residents wondering if the business is still coming to the area.

“Of course, there’s been plenty of rumors flying around that they have this problem or that problem or they’re not coming,” said David Stiffey, mayor of Smiths Grove. “Progress takes time to do it right and these people are all about making sure everything’s good and ready.”

One of the immediate issues with the selected location was that the property sat right outside the city limits.

“The city limits stop right at the ramp and they’re going to be on the other side of the south I-65 ramp. We worked with them and really quickly we annexed that area so it will be inside our city limits,” Stiffey said.

The annexation of the property allowed the company to begin preparation of the land that will be Kentucky’s second Buc-ee’s location. The community is excited about the economic boost that the retailer will bring to the area.

“It will definitely help our community tremendously. The amount of people coming more into the area to just stop at Buc-ee’s is tremendous for us,” Stiffey said.

One of the most significant changes the area will see is the appearance of the I-65 ramps, which will bring the first stoplights to Smiths Grove.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Buc-ees of Smiths Grove is tentatively scheduled for June 5th.

