Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Katelyn Simpson

Katelyn Simpson has been a board member of CASA of South Central KY for the past seven years,...
Katelyn Simpson has been a board member of CASA of South Central KY for the past seven years, advocating for children in the foster and adoption system.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff and William Battle
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - May’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Katelyn Simpson has been a board member of CASA of South Central KY for the past seven years, advocating for children in the foster and adoption system.

“It really is just an amazing organization,” said Simpson. “It is definitely near and dear to my heart.”

Simpson’s dedication to the well-being of others does not stop with CASA. She is also a member of the Kiwanis Club, and is responsible for bringing the “Out of the Darkness Walk” to Bowling Green.

“Katelyn has a heart of gold,” said Susan Oliver Lewis, a Realtor in South Central Kentucky. “She is always the one to get out in the community and help anyone that needs it.”

The Out of the Darkness Walk is entering its 11th year. Simpson started the walk to honor her late brother, Houston.

Starting the walk has given a community to those that have been affected by suicide, and has given them a platform to speak about the issue in our area.

“It has made me realize just how many people are affected by suicide,” said Simpson. “People are even having conversations with their younger kids about mental health.”

She received calls from families in distress looking for help or information on helping others work through loss and grief, as well as children that want to help with the event or do something for the community.

The awareness and education from the event has saved lives by allowing people to feel comfortable talking about their mental health.

“You might have a friend who is giving you little signs of not feeling well. Sometimes they are doing that to you because they feel comfortable,” said Simpson. “They need you to be aware of that a little more and not be nervous and ask the hard questions.”

Simpson believes that being present for friends and family is the best thing anyone can do.

“I think that is all we are trying to do right now. To make sure that we all stay on top of our mental health, and do what we need to do to be the best person we can be for our friends and family,” said Simpson.

