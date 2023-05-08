Monday Evening Storms

By David Wolter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Severe Storms Possible This Evening
Severe Storms Possible This Evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered storms are likely this evening, especially after 7 pm.

The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and hail, but an isolated brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out. The best chance for severe weather will during the evening hours. After midnight, rain chances drop as a cold front continues to move south of the region.

Storms this evening could be severe with strong wind, hail, and heavy rain the main threats.
Storms this evening could be severe with strong wind, hail, and heavy rain the main threats.(David Wolter)

Tuesday is looking pretty nice overall. Temperatures remain warm, but the lower humidity will make it feel rather pleasant.

Storm chances increase later this week, and we could be looking at more rounds of showers and storms once we get into the weekend. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
FATAL: One dead, two injured in wreck on Interstate Drive
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Silver Charm won the 123rd Kentucky Derby in 1997.
Oldest living Kentucky Derby winner living at Georgetown farm
According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the...
Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building

Latest News

Strong/severe storms possible
Strong to severe storms possible this morning AND this evening!
Strong/severe storms possible
Strong to severe storms possible this morning AND this evening!
Stay weather aware
Strong/severe storms possible Monday
Stay weather aware
Strong/severe storms possible Monday