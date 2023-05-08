Monday Evening Storms

Severe Storms Possible This Evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered storms are likely this evening, especially after 7 pm.

The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and hail, but an isolated brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out. The best chance for severe weather will during the evening hours. After midnight, rain chances drop as a cold front continues to move south of the region.

Storms this evening could be severe with strong wind, hail, and heavy rain the main threats. (David Wolter)

Tuesday is looking pretty nice overall. Temperatures remain warm, but the lower humidity will make it feel rather pleasant.

Storm chances increase later this week, and we could be looking at more rounds of showers and storms once we get into the weekend. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.