Personal inmate mail going digital at Warren County Jail

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon announced Monday that personal inmate jail will be going digital through a partnership with Securus Technologies effective June 1.

“This transition will enhance the safety and security of the inmates, staff and facility,” Harmon said. “Keeping dangerous drugs from being sent in on personal mail into the facility is of the upmost importance.”

Harmon said legal mail will continue to be sent to the jail’s physical address.

Harmon released an example of how all personal mail should be addressed effective on June 1:

The change will start on June 1. (Submitted Photo)

Harmon said there are other guidelines that will start on June 1.

Failure to properly address the envelope could result in mail being returned or delayed.

Pictures and drawings will be accepted for scanning and delivered once approved by jail staff.

Anything that cannot be scanned will be returned to the sender.

All packages and certified mail will be returned to the sender.

Any person that is sending personal mail that wants to have it returned to them must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope included with the original mail. All physical mail will be destroyed in 60 days after upload.

Legal mail, publications and money orders must be sent directly to the jail, according to Harmon.

