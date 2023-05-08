Personal inmate mail going digital at Warren County Jail

Warren County Regional Jail
Warren County Regional Jail(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon announced Monday that personal inmate jail will be going digital through a partnership with Securus Technologies effective June 1.

“This transition will enhance the safety and security of the inmates, staff and facility,” Harmon said. “Keeping dangerous drugs from being sent in on personal mail into the facility is of the upmost importance.”

Harmon said legal mail will continue to be sent to the jail’s physical address.

Harmon released an example of how all personal mail should be addressed effective on June 1:

The change will start on June 1.
The change will start on June 1.(Submitted Photo)

Harmon said there are other guidelines that will start on June 1.

  • Failure to properly address the envelope could result in mail being returned or delayed.
  • Pictures and drawings will be accepted for scanning and delivered once approved by jail staff.
  • Anything that cannot be scanned will be returned to the sender.
  • All packages and certified mail will be returned to the sender.
  • Any person that is sending personal mail that wants to have it returned to them must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope included with the original mail. All physical mail will be destroyed in 60 days after upload.

Legal mail, publications and money orders must be sent directly to the jail, according to Harmon.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
FATAL: One dead, two injured in wreck on Interstate Drive
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Silver Charm won the 123rd Kentucky Derby in 1997.
Oldest living Kentucky Derby winner living at Georgetown farm
According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the...
Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building

Latest News

Sean Birge
Bowling Green man to appear in court for murder, arson case
The graduation took place on Saturday.
90 Gatton Academy graduates honored in 2023 class
Russellville Independent School District logo
Russellville Independent Schools employee named finalist for 2023 Fred Award
MAY 3 DEGREE: Megan's Mobile Grocery!
MAY 3 DEGREE: Megan's Mobile Grocery!